Junior doctors call off strike in West Bengal

IANS  |  Kolkata 

The week-long junior doctors' strike across state-run hospitals in West Bengal was called off on Monday following a meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and representatives of the agitating medics.

"We withdraw our strike after our meeting with the Chief Minister. The meeting has been positive and fruitful. We appeal all junior doctors across Bengal to resume work as soon as possible. We have decided to give time to the state government to implement our proposals raised in the meeting," a representative of the striking doctors said at the state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi also welcomed the resolution of the ongoing crisis caused by the state-wide strike of doctors.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 20:56 IST

