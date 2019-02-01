K.P. Singh is Haryana DGP

-
Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer K.P. Singh on Friday assumed charge as Director General of Police (DGP) in Haryana.
Singh replaces B.S. Sandhu, whose extended term ended on Thursday.
The new DGP received a guard of honour at the state police headquarters in Panchkula, near here.
Singh, who was till now DGP in charge of Haryana Human Rights Commission, will continue to hold that charge also.
