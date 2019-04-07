Kabir Khan kept persona in mind for '83' casting

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who will soon begin the shoot of his ambitious film "83", which will tell the story of India's 1983 World Cup victory, says he tried to match the of real-life cricketers to cast the right actors for the project.

From Ranveer Singh playing the iconic Kapil Dev, to as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as -- "83" has a huge ensemble cast. The versatile will be seen essaying team

Sharing an insight of the preparation for the film, Kabir told IANS: "It was quite a daunting task to cast so many actors. You see, I am going to tell a story that is a part of our history. Our earlier generation who watched that team winning the match or the tournament are very emotional about It holds the emotion of nostalgia.

"So every time I finalized an actor, I tried to keep the of that in mind. Though I tried to keep the physical resemblance -- the physical structure and body language -- in mind, I was focusing more on the so that when the audience looks at those actors on-screen, they could recall the original cricketers."

Kabir said every has undergone extensive training for their roles. Ranveer has been sharing some of his moments of training with Kapil Dev on of late. In one video, he is seen trying to learn the Natraj shot.

"I have to say that making this film is quite challenging and all of us are doing so many tasks before the camera rolls, but the process is very enjoyable. For instance, all our actors not only have to learn how to play as an international player, but they also have to match the style of those players."

"Ranveer can learn how to bowl, but he has to learn how to bowl like Kapil Dev. Tahir has to learn how to bat like Gavaskar it is different, and therefore challenging," explained the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan"

"83", presented by Reliance Entertainment, also stars popular Punjabi and YouTube sensation Sahil Khattar.

The cast of the film is busy training in Dharamsala for the last phase of preparation. The shooting will begin with a 100-day schedule from May 15 in

--IANS

aru/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)