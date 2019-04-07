American television continues to embrace Indian actors

Diversity in American television seems to be on the rise as is the latest to bag a show in the US.

Pallavi, who has featured in films like "Besharam" and "Hawaizaada", has been chosen as the female lead opposite in the ABC drama pilot "Triangle".

Directed by McG, "Triangle" poses the question, what if the Bermuda was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travellers over the course of human history?

will reportedly play Alex, David's (Vogel) girlfriend who is trying to connect with his teen daughter (Sarah Catherine Hook).

Earlier this year, veteran shared on that his series "New Amsterdam" has been confirmed for Season 2. The played a in the first season of the show inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US. He had also featured in the American "Sense8", that starred his son Sikander Kher, and as well.

Last month, there were reports about Priyanka being in talks with Prime Video for some projects. The streaming platform had shared that a behind the scenes documentary on the Jonas Brothers is underway. And credited Priyanka for it.

"I love Priyanka and she introduced me to They sent me a video and we bought it right away and that's how we came about it," Salke had told IANS.

"I love her... So you can look forward to us doing more work with Priyanka," she added.

Before that, Priyanka, now married to Nick Jonas, made waves in the US with her show "Quantico". It didn't get a fourth season but "Quantico", from ABC Studios and Mark Gordon, was a breakout when it debuted in 2015. The show starred Priyanka as Alex Parrish -- an FBI recruit who joins the agency after graduating from the and becomes a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on

Season three saw Alex going back to navigating the dangerous waters of the CIA that she left behind when she retired to She won two for her role.

Nimrat Kaur is another Indian actress who has been successfully maintaining a balance between her work internationally and in the Hindi film industry. "The Lunchbox" actress portrayed in the second season of the American television series "Wayward Pines". She essayed the role of Tasneem Qureshi in "Homeland". "I really had an incredible time playing a negative part for the first time. That was very exciting and a lot of fun for me," Nimrat had told IANS about her role in the series.

The "Jhakaas" actor featured in the eight season of American series "24", starring Back in 2010, Anil had described the action drama as "bigger than the biggest" he had done in Anil portrayed Omar Hassan, of the fictional Islamic Republic of Kamistan. He later starred in and produced "24", the Indian adaptation of the popular American TV show.

Actress was also seen in the popular TV series " Five O", an procedural drama series.

Veteran actor had featured in "The Bold and the Beautiful" as In 2018, Kabir had tweeted a post about the iconic show: "I hear my former co-star is back on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' again! More power to her! She was so good as Tyler, I enjoyed being her Omar for a year."

--IANS

nn/vm/am

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)