Filmmaker Khan says his upcoming film on the 1983 World Cup will have an energetic album but no lip-sync songs as the audience will not accept Kapil singing on screen.

The film, "83", features Ranveer Singh as and chronicles the story of how the Indian team won their first World Cup.

"In '83', the music will be definitely important. It's a sports film so the music will be motivational. There will be obviously a motivating anthem and songs of several mood in the film.

"But there won't be any lip-sync songs because I don't think audience will accept Kapil singing on the streets of But needless to say it'll be an energetic background score and album," told reporters.

Pritam Chakraborty is attached as of the film.

The filmmaker was speaking at the studio launch of JAM8, founded by Pritam.

Kabir, who has collaborated with the in the past in films like "New York", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Tubelight", said Pritam is a "unique" talent.

"He can surprise you a lot provided you pin him down and make him sit with you. Once he is in the flow, that's when the magic starts happening. I've really enjoyed working with him. He's a warm person."



says for "83", the major schedule will be shot in England from May till August.

"The entire team is training. Veteran is our coach, several experts are coming in. Kapil Dev sir, Madan Lal sir, all the 1983 cricketers will come.

"I'm enjoying a lot. It's like a boot camp. Everyone trains for three hours, there's physical and skill training as well," he added.

