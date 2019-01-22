Kamal Nath may face Karnataka-like consequences: BSP MLA

Madhya Pradesh MLA Rambai Singh has warned that the Kamal Nath-led government in the state may face Karnataka-like consequences if she was not made a

Singh has been demanding a ministerial berth ever since the BSP extended support to the to form the government in the state after it fell short by two seats in the December election.

The has now added one more demand saying both the BSP MLAs should be given ministerial berths and party supremo Mayawati came to the Congress' aid.

Referring to the situation being faced by the Janata Dal-Secular and coalition in Karnataka, Singh said the Congress should be cautious about how it goes about things as it would not wish to bring trouble upon itself.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 seats, the BJP 109, BSP two, one and four Independents. Congress formed the government with the support of the BSP, the SP and Independents.

--IANS

