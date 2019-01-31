Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan hospitalised

Ace Malayalam film personality Sreenivasan was on Wednesday admitted to the intensive care of a private hospital following complaints of breathlessness, said the hospital authorities.

In a health bulletin by T.V.Ravi, medical at the Ernakulam Medical Centre, it said the was brought to the hospital at 9.46 a.m.

"At present the patient is in the ICU with ventilatory support and hemodynamically stable," said the bulletin.

Last year, Sreenivasan had to be hospitalized due to and

He has acted in over 200 films and is a popular screen writer, and producer.

His two sons, elder one - Vineeth Sreenivasan, is a director, lyricist, singer, dubbing artist and actor, while his younger son, Dhyan Sreenivasan, made his debut in 'Thira', a thriller directed by his brother.

