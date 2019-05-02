Can shuffle between Marathi, Hindi films: Priya Bapat

Priya Bapat, known for her Marathi films like "Kaksparsh" and "Aamhi Doghi", is making her digital debut with the "City of Dreams". She says she doesnt want to limit herself in the Marathi film industry.

Priya told IANS here: "I think the way the business of cinema is changing, there shouldn't be any limitation for any to work in one film industry. I think I can easily shuffle from regional to Hindi depending on the kind of film offers I am getting.

"Honestly, I never planned my career as an and the Rajkumar Hirani film just happened to me. After that, I kept getting offers from Marathi films and explored them all."

Although Priya has also acted in Bollywood films like "Munna Bhai MBBS" and "Lage Raho Munna Bhai", she has mostly worked in Marathi films.

"Hopefully I will get more films from Bollywood as well after the release of the 'City of Dreams'. At the same time, I do not want to limit myself in films because the digital space of entertainment is also growing and interesting work is happening."

The 10-episode is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor. Also featuring Atul Kulkarni, Siddharth Chandekar, and Eijaz Khan, it will stream on OTT platform Hotstar from Friday.

The story revolves around a brother-sister rivalry and an assassination of a

Working with Kukunoor has been a learning experience for Priya, who said: "I have to say that he is the best director for because he brought out the best from me as a performer. As an actress, I have always been his fan and followed his work very closely.

"He really handles people's relationship in a very unique way. As I am making my digital debut with the show, I couldn't have asked for more... the experience has been quite enriching."

