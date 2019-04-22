Kanye West sells church clothes at Coachella

Rapper Kanye Wests Sunday Service wasnt the only big draw on the last day of Coachella. His worship-inspired merchandise boasted lines that stretched across the field.
The self-proclaimed "church clothes" were available for purchase during the rapper's Sunday morning performance, reports variety.com.
The collection was made up of neutral-hued items each bearing various god-fearing slogans, including "holy spirit", "trust god" and "Jesus walks" on pairs of socks.
Online reactions to the merchandise were mixed.
"Yikes," wrote one Twitter user.
Another said: "I love Kanye but I ain't paying $255 for a pretty basic hoodie."
West surprised Coachella fans with more than just pricey attire. On Sunday night, he appeared on stage during rapper Kid Cudi's set.
