Indian actress has narrow escape in Colombo

Noted Indian Tamil Radikaa Sarathkumar had a narrow escape when she left one of the three hotels in the Sri Lankan capital just before it was bombed on Sunday.

Radikaa tweeted that she was staying at the Cinnamon Grand, located near the official residence of the Sri Lankan

"OMG bomb blasts in SL, God be with all. I just left and it has been bombed. Can't believe this. Shocking," she tweeted.

--IANS

