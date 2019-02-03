Kapil Sharma hosts wedding reception in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Check out first look of newlyweds Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath
Kapil Sharma sends wedding sweets from Jalandhar for stars
PM Modi thanks Kapil Sharma for praising his sense of humour in tweet
Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath marry in Jalandhar
Actors, singers express grief over Amritsar tragedy
-
After marrying his lady love Ginni Chatrath in December, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma hosted a reception here. It was attended by celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi and Sohail Khan.
Kapil took to social media to share a photograph from the party which took place on Saturday.
In the photograph, the newlyweds can be seen all decked up in ethnic wear.
Kapil chose a blue bandhgala with white trousers accompanied by a white shawl for the occasion while his wife Ginni donned a blue anarkali.
"Celebrations are unstoppable. Need your blessings. Gratitude...," he tweeted along with the image.
Singer Mika Singh posted a video from the gala in which he is seen sitting alongside Kapil and cricketer Yuvraj Singh.
Singer Harshdeep Kaur too shared a glimpse of her performance from Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception. In a video, she can be seen singing "Mast kalandar" with Kapil and singer Daler Mehndi.
Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12. A few days alter, the couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends from Punjabi entertainment industry. On December 24, a reception was held in Mumbai that had Bollywood celebrities in attendance.
On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting the "The Kapil Sharma Show" after a brief break.
--IANS
sim/nn/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU