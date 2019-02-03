'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will happen: Chris Pratt

has confirmed that the third instalment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise will happen.

During the "Lego Movie 2" premiere, Pratt assured fans that the Marvel franchise, whose production was put on hold in 2018 after was fired for making insensitive and controversial jokes on Twitter, will definitely hit the screens, variety.com reported.

He said: "I promise there'll be a third movie, I don't know exactly what that's going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way.

"We're still circling the city of Jericho, I like to say," added Pratt, who is known for his role of Star-Lord in the franchise.

--IANS

sim/rs/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)