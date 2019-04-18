Sadhvi Pragya to file nomination from Bhopal on April 23, will bank on Hindutva, nationalism

blast accused and BJP candidate Sadhvi on Thursday said that her main focus will be on nationalism and to win Lok Sabha seat in She will file nomination on April 23.

"I will highlight the attack on religion and Rashtradharm ( duty) by Congress," Sadhvi told media at a press conference here.

She avoided responding to reporters' question on her plan for the development of the constituency.

Sadhvi, who is on bail, dubbed the Opposition's questions on Rafale jet deal and Balakot airstrike as anti-

When asked about her agenda on development, Sadhvi said: "If a person who is committed to the nation is declared as a terrorist, if questions are raised on soldiers and their actions, and if information on defence deals are asked to be made public then these actions amount to anti- acts. If the nation is secured, we will be safe. And if we are safe, only then we can bring in development."

"We will soon come with our agenda on development," she added.

When asked her views on the construction of gaushalas (cow sheds) by the state government, she circumscribed her response by saying that she will soon put her point of view on the matter in writing.

Sadhvi alleged that the government in the state has done away with the schemes started by its predecessor, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government.

On repeated question by scribes on development, Sadhvi said she will highlight the development work done by Chouhan. She, however, indicated that her main focus will be on underlining the alleged 'injustices' done to her by the

" coined the word Bhagva Aatankwad (saffron terror), it is the same saffron colour which is featured in our national flag. They have flouted the law and committed atrocities on me, a woman. How can I guarantee that it would not happen to any other woman what was done to me in the past 10 years?" she said.

However, she did not clarify which law she was talking about.

"If they have coined Hindu terror, they can coin Muslim terror and Christian terror, as well. People who are bent to divide the society can do anything," she said.

She asked: "Why was I labelled as a terrorist?"

Responding to her rival and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh's comments on her candidature, Sadhvi said, "He is reiterating my views that peace should not be disrupted. That is why this type of people should not be allowed in "

Singh welcomed her in yesterday, saying "hope you like the peaceful, educated and civilised atmosphere of the city."

"I pray to (goddess) Narmada for Sadhviji and seek blessing from Narmadaji (holy river) so that we all walk the path of truth, non-violence and religion. Narmada Har (glory be to the Narmada)," Singh tweeted.

Voting in Bhopal will take place on May 12. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

