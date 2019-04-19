Moderate 62,91% voting in Maharashtra in phase 2

A moderate 62.91 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of elections for 10 constituencies in on Thursday, officials said here on Friday.

This time, however, the voting was marginally higher compared to 2014's 62.43 per cent, as per official figures.

The highest turnout was 66.60 per cent in Hingoli, and the lowest 58.45 per cent in Solapur, said the

The polling was 63.68 per cent in Buldhana, 60 per cent in Akola, 63.86 per cent in Amravati, 63.19 per cent in Parbhani, 65.15 per cent in Nanded, 66.08 per cent in Beed, 63.42 per cent in Osmanabad and 62.20 per cent in Latur.

Some 1,16,67,506 out of the total 1,85,46,501 voters exercised their franchise, including 52 of the registered 273 transgenders in all these constituencies.

