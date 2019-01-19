Karnataka BJP MLAs housed in Haryana hotels head home

Over a hundred (BJP) legislators, who were housed in two hotels here in for the last five days, on Saturday left for their homes.

The MLAs who were put up in the ITC Grand Bharat resort and since January 14, on Saturday afternoon left for their 'respective destinations', a BJP source told IANS.

"We were here to discuss about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. There was no link of our staying here regarding political changes being noticed in Karnataka," an MLA told the media as they were leaving.

When asked why the legislators from the other states were not here to discuss the poll strategy, one MLA said: "Please ask the central leadership, we have done our job."

The MLAs said they were happy during their stay in and the total number of MLAs were 104, three of them had left the hotel in the last three days. They would be happy to come back again.

Around 25 MLAs of the 104 BJP legislators put up at the ITC Grand Bharat resort for the last few days were shifted to the nearby on Friday as booking period of rooms was over.

--IANS

pradeep/vsc/in

