Karnataka Congress MLA says he is very much with party

MLA Bheema Naik, who is said to be among the sulking party legislators in Karnataka, on Wednesday said he was very much in the and no one from the BJP has contacted him with any offers in the context of allegations that the was under threat.

"I am in No offer has been made to me. Nobody has approached me. I am in touch with my party (Congress) leaders," he told the media.

Naik, elected from Hagaribommanahalli in district, is among the five-six Congress MLAs who are said to be unhappy at not being made ministers in the recent reshuffle of the Congress-JD(S) coalition ministry.

The and Congress leaders have alleged that the BJP was attempting to destabilise their government and as part of those plans they have taken nearly 100 MLAs to Gurugram where they have been put up in a luxury hotel.

