Odisha Congress Working President quits party to join BJD

In a major setback for the ahead of elections in Odisha, state on Wednesday resigned from the party to join the ruling (BJD).

Das, a sitting MLA from constituency, resigned from the primary membership of the party and also as the state

In a letter to All Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi, Das said he is resigning from the to join the ruling BJD.

He is likely to join the BJD on January 24, a day before the scheduled visit of Gandhi.

"The people and voters of my area want that I contest the next election from BJD as they want our area to develop and that I should join hands with Naveen Patnaik," he wrote in his letter.

He said he will place all valuable suggestions of the people before the during his visit to Jharsuguda where Patnaik will inaugurate a hospital on January 24.

Das had defeated BJD candidate and former Assembly twice in the Jharsuguda constituency in the 2009 and 2014 elections.

