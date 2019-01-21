Woman caretaker among three held for Bhayyuji's death

So-called spiritual guru, aka Uday Singh Deshmukh, did not commit suicide but was provoked to do so by some alleged blackmailers, including his "caretaker-girlfriend", for the sake of property, reveals investigation by

committed suicide by allegedly shooting himself on June 12, 2018, after which there were rumours that he did it because tof he ongoing tussle between daughter and his second wife The police probe, however, has given out a new theory.

was the spiritual guru's caretaker and was also rumoured to have been his girlfriend. She and two attendants, and Vinayak Dudhale, were allegedly blackmailing him citing some obscene video chats, said police sources.

"Puranik wanted to marry him", said Indore Police (DIG) Harinarayan All the three have been arrested, Mishra said.

"After the death of his first wife, Madhavi, Bhayyuji had hired Puranik for looking after him. "Over the years, they came close to each other, but suddenly he got married to Aayushi," said the police.

Seeing the things slipping from hand, Puranik and other accused threatened Bhayyuji of serious consequences, while Puranik told him to marry her by the end of June 2018, added police.

Fed up with mounting pressure and realising that there is no escape, Bhayyuji shot himself, the police investigation revealed.

The police claim to have also found evidence to blackmail Bhayyuji, claiming that the accused were giving him drugs to make him physically weak.

--IANS

Hindi/rs/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)