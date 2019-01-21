Prominent Lingayat seer in Karnataka dead

Prominent Lingayat seer of Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Math, 111-year old Shivakumara Swamiji, who was known as the 'Walking God', died Monday after a prolonged illness, the seminary announced.

"The seer left for the heavenly abode leaving his mortal body at 11.44 am," announced the founded by the seer.

According to the math website, the highly revered swamiji was born on April 1, 1908 in Veerapura village in

The website of Sree Siddaganga College of Education, founded by him, mentions his date of birth as April 1, 1907.

"I am deeply saddened to announce that the walking God, Parama Poojya Siddaganga Sri, has passed away. It is an irreparable loss to the state. His contribution to the society transformed lakhs of people from across the state.

He shaped the future of many people," H D told reporters in Tumakuru, where the seer passed away.

announced a government holiday on Tuesday and state mourning for three days.

A recipient of and Ratna awards, the seer was in a serious condition for the past two months and had undergone a surgery at a private hospital in Chennai about two months ago for his liver related complications.

The swamiji showed signs of improvement but his conditionsuddenly deteriorated in the past few days.

Cutting short their engagements of the day, Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah and BJP state B S Yeddyurappa and other senior politicians of the state reached on getting information that he was critical.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)