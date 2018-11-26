Kartarpur corridor: Punjab minister threatens 'boycott' over credit war

Just three hours ahead of the function to lay the foundation stone of a road which will link to the religiously significant Sahib corridor, cabinet Sukhjinder Singh on Monday appeared upset.

Making last minute preparations before Vice and Chief conduct the ceremony, was seen speaking and gesturing angrily to officers making while they made arrangements for the high-profile function..

The from Dera appeared visibly disturbed and was seen shouting at officers while moving on the main stage for the event on Monday.

The later told a TV channel: "I will not boycott the function but I will boycott the foundation stone itself. I cannot see my name and those of my ministerial colleagues along with former Parkash Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal's name.

"I will put a tape on my name. This (foundation stone) is unacceptable," an upset said.

"The Badals have no contribution in getting the corridor project cleared. They ruled from 1997 to 2002 and again for 10 years (2007-2017).

"Did they come here to offer prayers while in power? They are only trying to take credit (for the corridor) just because they (Shiromani Akali Dal) have an alliance with the BJP," the minister said.

Randhawa blamed the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) officers for the foundation stone controversy. He said that he had serious objections to the foundation stone carrying the names of the Badals.

He said that the foundation stone, made by NHAI officials, was installed at 2 a.m. (on Monday).

"The sanctity of the function should have been kept. The foundation stone should have carried only the names of the Vice and Amarinder Singh," Randhawa said.

The minister is also upset that the leadership in Punjab, including him (as the local minister and legislator), MP (who is the Punjab president) and Navjot Singh Sidhu, were being deliberately ignored for the function while all attention was being given to the family, including Harsimrat

Randhawa's outburst came even as the SAD- and Congress leaders in Punjab were in the midst of a major controversy in claiming credit for getting the project cleared by the governments of and

The NDA government at the Centre, of which the is a part, approved the project in Punjab linked to the on November 22.

The date of the foundation stone was hurriedly decided for November 26 to ensure that it was done before laid the foundation stone of the actual in on November 28 (Wednesday).

The Congress government in Punjab was going to hold its own function here this week but decided to be part of the central government function itself.

The SAD- combine leadership has also been trying hard to take the credit away from state who, in August went to Pakistan for the swearing-in of his cricketing friend and was the first to announce that the was keen to open the Kartarpur corridor for devotees from

The Akali Dal leadership, including Harsimrat Badal, branded Sidhu as a 'traitor' for hugging chief at the swearing-in function.

They questioned his statements regarding Pakistan's move on the Kartarpur corridor.

is now herself headed to Pakistan as the central government's for the foundation stone ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday. Sidhu is also going for the same event.

It was at the Kartarpur gurdwara, which is located around two to three kilometre from the India- border and is situated right opposite the border belt in Dera in Indian's Punjab's district, that founder, (1469-1539), spent 18 years of his life till he died in 1539.

The gurdwara, which fell in Pakistan territory following the partition of in August 1947, has big significance in Sikh religion and history.

For the past over 71 years, even since partition, Sikhs have been offering prayers near the international border while seeking the at a distance.

--IANS

js/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)