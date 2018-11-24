Ex-PM Manmohan Singh welcomes govt decision to develop Kartarpur corridor

Former Saturday welcomed the building of the corridor, linking India's border district of with the historic in Kartarpur,

Asked about Narendra Modi's comments that the corridor will act as a bridge between the people of the two countries, Singh, however, cautioned that there were many hurdles to cross before it could be achieved.

"There are many hurdles and one should not underestimate those hurdles. But any beginning is a good beginning, I hope it is successful," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference titled "Towards Peace, Harmony and Happiness: Transition to Transformation", organised by the

Singh, however, did not say what he thought the hurdles were.

On Friday, Modi had said, "Had anyone ever thought that the Berlin Wall would fall? Maybe, with the blessings of Guru Nanak Devji, the corridor will not just remain a corridor, but act as a bridge between the people of the two countries."



Earlier, in a significant decision, the had cleared a proposal Thursday to develop a corridor from Dera in Punjab's district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit in Kartarpur,

Pakistan's said minister would visit the neighbouring country to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Border corridor.

