Kashmir issue can be solved only through political solutions: Jairam Ramesh

is a political problem and it can be solved only through political solutions, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the release of " as I see it - From within and afar", a book written by at the (ORF) here, Ramesh said he was happy that finally a had been appointed as the of Jammu and (J&K).

"Only a would do justice to the governor's job in Kashmir, as he would be able to understand the people's problems, unlike bureaucrats appointed as governors," he said.

The remarked that in his book, Dhar, a former of ORF Kolkata, had further complicated the complex Kashmir problem by going back to the Mughal era.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhar said, Kashmir's alienation started on October 6, 1586, when Akbar seized the sovereignty of Kashmir by cheating.

The said Kashmir's problems could be and will be solved only by and underlined the need for maintaining the spirit of 'Kashmiriyat' and making the new generation understand 'Kashmiriyat'.

Moderating the event, ORF said while there was on the one side of the debate on J&K, on the other was the phrase "waquv tsatun", which meant a low-grade carpet that pulled everyone down to its level.

"Kalhana's Rajatarangini shows that even 12th century Kashmir was rife with this deep and toxic mistrust between the rulers and the ruled, and between the rulers themselves. A mistrust that has became a part and parcel of the troubled history of the land and lives on into the present," said Joshi.

He said Dhar's book was steeped not in the "nostalgia" of a lost homeland but in the pain and conflict of the dying and fading

Manoj Joshi, ORF fellow and commentator, said the Kashmir issue and violence would continue to linger till the political interests of the governments in and get aligned in one direction.

The book has been published by Rupa Publications, with a foreword by former

--IANS

rak/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)