Jadavpur varsity student bodies sell past papers

Flouting the rules, University student union members on Tuesday opened help desks for aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) courses and sold question papers of previous years.

An said the matter would be investigated as admissions were being conducted online.

"The entire admission process is online. We have uploaded all the information on our website. Model syllabus and past question papers are also there. I had seen some students sitting, but had no idea that they were selling question papers," said of University Snehamanju Basu. We would definitely investigate the matter, she added.

She urged applicants not to come to the university campus as all the information and question papers were available on the website. "One should not spend money on it," Basu said.

Earlier, Minister had asked all colleges to conduct the and not ask students to visit the campus before the start of classes.

"I have come here to collect question papers of last 10 years," a student seeking admission said. However, she denied giving any money for it.

Asked about flouting of rules, a member of Trinamool's student union wing said, "It's our tradition to help students who come to seek information".

Student wings of other political parties have also set up help desks. For each department, phone numbers of around five student members have been displayed on a board, to help admission seekers.

"The admissions can take place online, but there has to be a place for students to communicate," another union member said.

