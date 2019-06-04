Will empower minorities through education, employment: Naqvi

Abbas said on Tuesday that ensuring socio-economic of the minorities through "3E" - education, employment and - was the target of the government.

Addressing a meeting of officials of his Ministry at Antyodaya Bhawan here, he said that "Padho-Badho" campaign will be launched across the country to encourage education of girls from the minority community.

said that will be developed on a war footing in those areas of the country where people don't send their daughters to schools due to socio-economic reasons.

He said that government's target was to provide the "Pradhanmantri Scholarship" to five crore students in the next five years which will include 50 per cent girl students.

The entire process of "Pradhanmatri Scholarship" has been made easier and transparent through the Direct Benefit Transfer mode.

said that 100 "Hunar Haat" will be organised across the country to provide market and employment opportunities to master artisans. A system will also be developed to provide to master artisans to sell their hand-made "swadeshi" (indigenous) products.

He said that employment-oriented skill development schemes such as "Seekho aur Kamao", "Nai Manzil", "Garib Nawaz Skill Development", and "Ustaad" will be made more effective to ensure skill development of 25 lakh youth in the next five years.

The also said that an awareness campaign will be launched across the country to make people aware of educational and skill development schemes of through 100 vans. Cultural programmes, street play, short films will be part of this awareness campaign.

