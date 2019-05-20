Kashmir University given prestigious A+ grade by NAAC

-
The National Assessment and Accreditation Committee (NAAC) has awarded the prestigious A+ grade to the University of Kashmir, it was announced on Monday.
A NAAC team had visited the University for assessment for three days from May 2 this month.
In 2002 and 2011, the Kashmir University had been awarded grade A by NAAC.
Kashmir University was ranked as 53rd among the Indian universities in academic excellence in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) announced this year.
Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is also the Chancellor of the Kashmir University, has congratulated Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmed for being awarded the prestigious grade.
