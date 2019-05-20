Kashmir University given prestigious A+ grade by NAAC

The (NAAC) has awarded the prestigious A+ grade to the University of Kashmir, it was announced on Monday.

A NAAC team had visited the University for assessment for three days from May 2 this month.

In 2002 and 2011, the University had been awarded grade A by NAAC.

University was ranked as 53rd among the Indian universities in academic excellence in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) announced this year.

Satya Pal Malik, who is also the of the University, has congratulated for being awarded the prestigious grade.

--IANS

sq/vd

