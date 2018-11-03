Kashmir valley receives season's first snowfall

and Kashmir's summer capital and other plains of the valley received the season's first snowfall on Saturday as higher reaches continued to receive heavy snowfall.

Heavy snowfall was seen at Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, both sides of the on the National Highway and in the Pir Panjal range.

Traffic slowed down in city as the roads became slippery. Traffic jams were seen at a number of places as poor visibility impeded the movement of vehicles.

Flight operations at the International Airport were suspended for the day due to poor visibility and snow accumulation on the runway.

There are reports of damage to several apple orchards in the valley due to untimely snowfall.

The office has forecast improvement in conditions from Sunday onwards.--IANS

