Kashmir valley receives season's first snowfall

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar and other plains of the valley received the season's first snowfall on Saturday as higher reaches continued to receive heavy snowfall.

Heavy snowfall was seen at Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel on the Jammu-Kashmir National Highway and in the Pir Panjal range.

Traffic slowed down in Srinagar city as the roads became slippery. Traffic jams were seen at a number of places as poor visibility impeded the movement of vehicles.

Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport were suspended for the day due to poor visibility and snow accumulation on the runway.

There are reports of damage to several apple orchards in the valley due to untimely snowfall.

The weather office has forecast improvement in weather conditions from Sunday onwards.--IANS

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 16:12 IST

