Katrina having sleepless nights before Bharat release

Katrina Kaif, who is gearing up for the release of period-drama 'Bharat' on June 5, says she is having sleepless nights before the release of the Salman Khan, Tabu, and starrer. Kaif was interacting with the media at GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019 Awards here on Saturday.

"I am having sleepless nights. So excited I am about 'Bharat' that I just can't wait to see the audience reaction to it. I am happy with the way the film has turned out," said the

Asked about her box-office expectations from the film, she said: "It's very hard to predict that. I think as long as we get the love and support of the audience and as long as we live up to their expectations, it's all good."

will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama film 'Sooryavanshi' in which she is collaborating with after a long time. "Akshay is a dream to work with. He is such a and wonderful co-star. From the first shot that we did, we picked up from just where we had left," she said.

'Bharat' is written and directed by It is jointly produced by Salman Khan's sister and her husband Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and under the Reel Life Productions, and T-Series banners.

