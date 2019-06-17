KCR meets Andhra CM, invites him for project inauguration

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here and invited him for the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on June 21.
Rao, who arrived in Vijayawada in the afternoon, offered prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple. He later left for Jagan Reddy's residence in Tadepalli in Andhra Pradesh capital region Amaravati.
KCR, as Rao is popularly known, had lunch with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and invited him to attend the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project. They also discussed inter-state issues.
This was KCR's second visit to Vijayawada in less than a month. He had visited Jagan Reddy's swearing-in as the Chief Minister on May 30.
KCR visited Mumbai on June 14 to invite his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis.
Being built on the Godavari river, the Kaleshwaram project is expected to change the face of Telangana.
The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2016 and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Reddy as the then Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh had opposed it and accused Telangana of diverting Godavari water. He had accused then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of failure to protect the state's interests.
However, after the Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP came to power in Andhra Pradesh, the two Chief Ministers had a series of meetings to forge friendly relations.
KCR had earlier stated that Kaleshwaram will create history as the largest lift irrigation project built in the fastest mode.
The project would be able to supply sufficient water to grow two crops a year in 45 lakh acres of land in 16 districts.
--IANS
ms/pg/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU