KCR meets Andhra CM, invites him for project inauguration

Minister on Monday met his counterpart Y.S. Jagan here and invited him for the inauguration of the lift irrigation project on June 21.

Rao, who arrived the afternoon, offered prayers at the He later left for Jagan Reddy's residence Tadepalli in capital region Amaravati.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, had lunch with the Minister and invited him to attend the inauguration of the project. They also discussed inter-state issues.

This was KCR's second visit to in less than a month. He had visited Jagan Reddy's swearing-in as the Minister on May 30.

KCR visited on June 14 to invite his counterpart

Being built on the Godavari river, the project is expected to change the face of

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2016 and (YSRCP) chief as the then of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh had opposed it and accused of diverting Godavari water. He had accused then Chief Minister of failure to protect the state's interests.

However, after the Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP came to power in Andhra Pradesh, the two Chief Ministers had a series of meetings to forge friendly relations.

KCR had earlier stated that Kaleshwaram will create history as the largest lift irrigation project built in the fastest mode.

The project would be able to supply sufficient water to grow two crops a year in 45 lakh acres of land in 16 districts.

--IANS

ms/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)