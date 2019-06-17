Rahul, Priyanka meet Kuldeep Bishnoi in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
LS results: Priyanka meets Rahul as Congress stares at defeat
Priyanka's entry into politics not sudden: Rahul
Decision on Priyanka's entry into politics was taken some years back: Rahul
Happy that women will benefit under NYAY scheme: Priyanka Gandhi
'Gandhi' in Rahul's name not associated with Mahatma Gandhi but Feroze Gandhi: Uma Bharti
-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday met his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi at his residence here.
According to a party source, Rahul Gandhi reportedly arrived in the national capital from a trip abroad late on Sunday night. The source, however, refused to reveal the place he visited.
After his arrival, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached his residence, where she and Rahul Gandhi met Bishnoi, who had contested from Haryana's Hisar in this Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress is looking for a non-Jat leader to lead the party in Haryana, where it scored nil in the 10 Lok Sabha seats.
For the last two weeks, Priyanka Gandhi has been holding meeting with party workers at Rahul Gandhi's residence.
The party source said that she will hold meetings with party workers and leaders in the national capital, every Tuesday and Thursday.
--IANS
aks/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU