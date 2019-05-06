'Kedar Jadhav should be fit in two weeks'

tryst with just dont seem to end. After a few rounds of hamstring in the past season, the vital cog in the Indian middle-order has now picked up a shoulder with less than a month away. The happened during the match with XI Punjab on Sunday.

While Kedar walked off and didn't take the field anymore, sources in the know of developments said that it looks more like an impact and the should be fine in two weeks.

However, further participation in the is out of question as is just round the corner.

"He has an and it is always better to be safe than sorry. More than dislocation it looks like a grade one You cannot rule out a mild subluxation either. But he should be fine in two weeks.

"He will not be playing in the playoffs as he needs to be fit when the Indian team leaves for the World Cup," the source told IANS.

Speaking after the game on Sunday, had said that Kedar's focus would now shift to as he wouldn't be playing any more games in the IPL.

"Kedar is getting an and a scan tomorrow. We're hopeful for him. I don't think we'll see him again in this tournament for us. So now his attention will turn to what it looks like for He's in some discomfort but we just need to be accurate with our assessments tomorrow. Fingers crossed that it's nothing too serious," Fleming had said.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the KXIP innings when Kedar dived to his left to stop an overthrow from Ravindra Jadeja. Having hurt his shoulder in the process, Kedar immediately left the field with physio

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

--IANS

bbh/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)