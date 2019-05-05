Punjab opt to bowl against Chennai (Toss)

skipper won the toss and opted to bowl against in their return fixture of the (IPL) at the Association IS Bindra Stadium here on Sunday.

While the visitors remain unchanged, made one change in their team as Harpreet Brar came in for Arshdeep Singh.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, (Captain/wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, (wicket-keeper), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, (Captain), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

