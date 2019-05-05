Punjab opt to bowl against Chennai (Toss)

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their return fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium here on Sunday.
While the visitors remain unchanged, Punjab made one change in their team as Harpreet Brar came in for Arshdeep Singh.
Playing XI:
Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, M.S. Dhoni (Captain/wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami
