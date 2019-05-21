Kedhar Jadhav declared fit, no changes in India WC squad

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who had sustained a during the recently concluded edition of the (IPL) has been declared fit, ensuring no changes will be made to the 15-member squad for the upcoming beginning May 30 in England and

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, gave a final nod about Jadhav's fitness to the selectors a few days back. The selectors eventually made up their minds once they were told the 34-year-old was also batting in the nets without any

had injured his left shoulder while trying to save four overthrows in a Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) match against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali in the first week of May. He had left the field immediately, and was then ruled out of the rest of the IPL season.

However, the BCCI selectors didn't rush into naming a replacement for Jadhav, given the time they had for his full recovery. Had failed to recover, the selection panel would have picked a replacement from the five standbys: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu, Ishant Sharma, and

will open its campaign against on June 5 in

--IANS

aak/in

