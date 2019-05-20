JUST IN
Business Standard

IFA secretary not to contest for fresh term

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Utpal Ganguli, secretary of the Indian Football Association (IFA), the parent body of the sport in West Bengal, on Monday said he would not contest for a fresh term due to personal reasons.

"I am not contesting for a fresh term due to personal reasons. My last working day would be on July 5," said the 74-year-old Ganguli, who became the secretary in 2007.

Meanwhile, Durand Cup, the world's third oldest club tournament, is likely to be held here in September. The last time the competition took place was in 2016.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 20:42 IST

