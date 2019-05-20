IFA secretary not to contest for fresh term

Utpal Ganguli, of the (IFA), the parent body of the sport in West Bengal, on Monday said he would not contest for a fresh term due to personal reasons.

"I am not contesting for a fresh term due to personal reasons. My last working day would be on July 5," said the 74-year-old Ganguli, who became the in 2007.

Meanwhile, Durand Cup, the world's third oldest club tournament, is likely to be held here in September. The last time the competition took place was in 2016.

--IANS

