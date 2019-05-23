Keep your word & quit: Tweeple to Sidhu on Rahul's loss

As lost the prestigious seat to candidate Smriti Irani, one of the biggest setbacks of the polls, the chorus grew on for resignation of

In April, Sidhu had announced he would quit if lost elections from

"Navjot Sidhu come to laughter show again, that's your real place," said one user.

"I know he is man of his words...now leave," tweeted another.

Sidhu in April had out-rightly rejected the claim that Irani was giving a tough fight to in Amethi, the bastion for years.

Known for his controversial remarks, he has also been criticised by for damaging the prospects with his ill-timed comments against him and the party leadership in the state.

"@sherryontopp stand true to your word..." tweeted one user.

" will now be that much less entertaining as @sherryontopp prepares to keep his vow of quitting were @RahulGandhi to lose # I am afraid he may already have tendered his resignation as to @capt_amarinder," tweeted another user.

--IANS

na/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)