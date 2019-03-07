Kejriwal writes letter for Delhi statehood

Chief Minister on Thursday addressed a letter to the people of the national capital describing the issues the city has faced in the last four years due to the lack of a full statehood.

The (AAP) will launch a full statehood movement on Sunday, with 1,000 teams campaigning across the city.

"The full statehood demand will be the party's prime focus for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Our teams will go to every area in the city to tell the people about the injustice being done to the city," told the media while unveiling Kejriwal's letter.

"Our people will take this letter and the pamphlet and will approach the citizens."

In the letter, said: "The BJP and had made promises of a statehood for But both the parties cheated the city and its people. AAP is your own party. If our MPs are elected, they will get full statehood for "

Along with the letter, he also attached the pamphlet which said: "Every Delhi citizen will have a house, youth will get jobs, admission will be easily done in colleges, the city will be clean, sealing will be stopped, metro fare will not be hiked without the consent of people, all unauthorised colonies will be authorised, issues of rural Delhi will be solved, officials will be held responsible to the people and the work will be done with speed."

On Wednesday, the party had launched a song for the movement.

