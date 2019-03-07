Thai court dissolves party over Princess' PM bid

Thailand's on Thursday ordered the dissolution of an opposition party that nominated the Kings elder sister as its prime-ministerial candidate for the March 24

The nine-judge panel unanimously ordered the dissolution of the and banned, with six votes in favour and three against, the members of the party's committee from taking part in for 10 years.

More than 1,000 police officers were deployed in the vicinity of the court in the Thai capital, where supporters of the party gathered, news reported.

Thai Raksa Chart announced Ubolratana Mahidol's candidacy on February 8, but hours later her brother issued a royal communique in a national television broadcast calling his sister's nomination "highly inappropriate", effectively ending her candidacy.

Members of Thailand's highly revered royal family have traditionally refrained from participating in

Ubolratana had agreed to run for as she had relinquished her royal titles in 1972 at the time of her marriage to an American. But following her divorce in 1998, she returned permanently to and has since been treated as a de facto member of the royal family.

Following the King's public announcement, the rejected her candidacy and filed a petition with the to dissolve the party.

Thai Raksa Chart is linked to former Thaksin Shinawatra, who was overthrown by a coup in 2006, and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra, who suffered the same fate eight years later. Both currently live in self-imposed exile.

The upcoming election is the first to be held in the country since a military coup overthrew in 2014.

Thailand's - who led the coup - will run as a candidate for the Palang Pracharat Party, viewed by analysts as the successor to the military junta.

For more than a decade, has been embroiled in a political crisis that has seen the nation caught in a cycle of democratically elected governments, anti-government protests and military rule.

