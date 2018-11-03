Kejriwal writes to Khattar to compare health facilities

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to his Haryana counterpart Monahar Lal Khattar for a surprise cross-inspection of his 'Mohalla Clinics' and Khattar's dispensaries.
In a letter written in Hindi, Kejriwal called such a step a positive change that politicians were discussing the works done by them and not indulging in identity politics.
"This is a positive sign in the politics of the country, where caste and religion-based politics was being done. This will change now. People will now vote for those who will build hospitals and schools and not for those who talk about religion and caste."
Kejriwal also said that he challenged Khattar to inspect any 'Mohalla Clinic' as the Haryana Chief Minister's remarks hurt the people of Delhi.
"When you called Mohalla Clinics 'Halla Clinics', people were hurt and so I challenged you to have a surprise inspection of Mohalla Clinics and I will inspect some of your dispensaries," Kejriwal wrote.
The Aam Aadmi Party leader also said that he would go for the inspection of the clinics with Khattar and asked for his preferred dates.
Kejriwal announced that he would visit five dispensaries of Haryana on November 12.
"If this date doesn't suit you, then you may convey another suitable date," said the AAP supremo.
