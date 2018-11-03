Odisha CM performs groundbreaking of 15 industrial units

Odisha on Saturday performed the groundbreaking ceremony via video conference for 15 industrial units which will collectively invest Rs 1807.92 crore in the state.

The projects will create employment opportunities for 8,883 people.

He also launched the Odisha and Defence Manufacturing Policy-2018, which aims for the promotion of and

Of the 15 projects, will set up a grinding unit with an investment of Rs 737 crore in Cuttack while Chettinad will set up a in Jajpur with Rs 231.84 crore investment.

Welspun Orissa will set up an industrial park in district with an investment of Rs 300 crore. Surya Foods will invest Rs 108.99 crore for a biscuit manufacturing unit in Khurdha while will set up a brewing industry in Dhenkanal with Rs 102 crore investment.

"I am pleased to note that we are grounding the industrial projects at a fast pace. I am particularly happy to note that the private industrial park policy of my government has seen good response from the investor community," said the

"In less than one year, we have done the ground breaking or inauguration of 64 projects which have created employment opportunities for more than 30,000 youth. This has only reaffirmed our position as the number one state in implementation of "

In addition, for the first three OEMs setting up manufacturing units in the state, interest subsidy will be allowed up to a limit of Rs 10 crore per annum and Rs 5 crore per annum, based on investment in plant and for an amount of more than Rs 500 crore and between Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore, respectively.

