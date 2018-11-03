Another Kashmiri student joining militancy is 'hugely worrying': Omar

Former on Saturday expressed his displeasure over a Kashmiri student in Noida allegedly joining militancy and called the incident as "hugely worrying".

Abdullah's remarks come after a picture showing the student wielding a rifle and claiming allegiance to the IS appeared on the on Friday.

"If this is genuine, it's hugely worrying. Sometimes seemingly small actions have huge consequences," he tweeted.

Ehtesham, a student of in Greater Noida, disappeared after he was assaulted during a scuffle between Indian and Afghan students inside the campus on October 4.

In another tweet, Abdullah said: "If what happened to him at has led him to choose such a destructive path, it's even more tragic. One more life on the path to ruin and one more family in turmoil."

