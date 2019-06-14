Kerala medicos on strike demanding hike in stipend

Over 3,000 post-graduate medical students and house surgeons across state-run medical college and hospitals on Friday went on a token strike demanding increase in their stipends.

Services at the outpatient and in-patient departments at hospitals came to a standstill following the strike.

However, the doctors clarified that the strike had got nothing to do with the nationwide day-long strike by medicos to express solidarity with their Kolkata counterparts.

"This is just a token strike and if the does not take up our demands seriously, we will go on an indefinite strike from June 20. Even as we are on strike today the normal functioning of the and the intensive care units are not affected," said the striking junior doctors.

The stipend of medical students and house surgeons was last revised in 2015.

