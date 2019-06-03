Kerala Police arrest teacher for sexual abuse

The Kerala Police has arrested a madrassa teacher accused of sexually abusing three children, an official said on Monday.
Ustad Yusuf, 63, was on Saturday arrested from near Palakkad based on a complaint lodged by the parents of a boy subjected to abuse.
Sub-Inspector T.M. Sufi told IANS: "He (Yusuf) claims that he was a victim of child abuse and even though he has not accepted violating children for several years, the arrest has been made following complaints that he abused two young girls and a small boy."
The police will on Tuesday seek the custody of Yusuf, said Sufi.
Yusuf has been engaged as a religious teacher for a long time, the officer said.
