Kerala Police arrest teacher for sexual abuse

IANS  |  Kottayam (Kerala) 

The Kerala Police has arrested a madrassa teacher accused of sexually abusing three children, an official said on Monday.

Ustad Yusuf, 63, was on Saturday arrested from near Palakkad based on a complaint lodged by the parents of a boy subjected to abuse.

Sub-Inspector T.M. Sufi told IANS: "He (Yusuf) claims that he was a victim of child abuse and even though he has not accepted violating children for several years, the arrest has been made following complaints that he abused two young girls and a small boy."

The police will on Tuesday seek the custody of Yusuf, said Sufi.

Yusuf has been engaged as a religious teacher for a long time, the officer said.

Mon, June 03 2019.

