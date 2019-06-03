Amnesty shuts Zimbabwe branch over fraud allegations

-
Amnesty International has shut down its Zimbabwe branch over fraud by staff and abuse of donor funds, a media report said on Monday.
The human rights group said that it has launched further investigations into suspected graft and misconduct involving millions of dollars and Amnesty Zimbabwe has indefinitely been placed under administration, reports the Guardian.
"An extensive forensic audit was conducted in late 2018 which uncovered evidence of fraud and serious financial mismanagement by individuals. National law enforcement agencies were notified of the findings earlier this year and the organisation also commenced the legal process of civil recovery in order to recoup lost funds.
"The decision has been made to take extraordinary measures to protect the reputation, integrity and operation of the movement. It is with regret that it is now clear that AIZ has not been able to take the necessary steps in its duty of good governance," Amnesty said in a statement.
Amnesty Zimbabwe is one among many civil society organisations in the African nation to be implicated in the abuse of donor funds.
Last year USAID suspended funding for NGOs that included Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights), Election Resource Centre (ERC) and Counselling Services Unit (CSU) for alleged gross financial mismanagement.
