Odisha Energy Minister reviews post-Fani situation

Newly-appointed Odisha Energy on Wednesday reviewed the restoration of in the cyclone Fani-affected areas of the state.

apprised the about the current status of restoration activities. Presently, around 10,000 connections are being restored every day, said a statement.

The also took stock of the budget requirement for Fani restoration works and asked officials to put up a proposal of the expenses, along with other ongoing schemes in the coming budget session. He also reviewed the total power availability of the state and gave suggestion to increase non-conventional sources like solar and bio-mass in Odisha.

Mishra also emphasized on exploring and setting up of mini-hydro projects wherever feasible.

Meanwhile, the reached out to the cyclone-affected people of

A company team visited the Gandamunda Bhoi and Bila Bhoi gram panchayats under Sadar block on Wednesday and distributed relief materials among the affected families.

Jagadish Chandra Rout, Associate Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Ltd said that the group is "committed to the noble cause of serving the people of cyclone affected district of Puri".

