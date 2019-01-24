Key Indian equity indices open in green

Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 36,108.47 on Wednesday, opened higher at 36,146.55.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 36,129.50, up by 21.03 points, or 0.06 per cent.

At (NSE), the broader Nifty 50, which had closed at 10,831.50 on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,838.70, up by 7.20 points or 0.07 per cent.

Negative global cues and a last hour sell-off pushed the key equity indices down on Wednesday.

The Sensex was down by 336.17 points or 0.92 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 36,521.47 and a low of 36,037.90. The Nifty, too was down by 91.25 points or 0.84 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend though Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in red, down by 0.23 per cent. Hang Seng was up by 0.12 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was also up by 0.42 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 0.62 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.08 per cent while FTSE 100 was down by 0.85 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

--IANS

bdc/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)