Key Indian equity market indices open in red

Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened lower.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 39,756.81 points on Wednesday, opened lower at 39,679.35 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 39,651.30 points, down by 105.51 points, or 0.27 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty 50, which had closed at 11,906.20 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 11,871.40 points, down by 34.80 points or 0.29 per cent.

As many as 14 stocks advanced in the while 36 stocks declined. In the BSE Sensex, 20 stocks including Tata Steel, ITC were trading in red while 10 stocks including Coal India, HDFC were trading in green at 9.21 a.m.

Concerns over slowing growth along with the outflow of foreign funds pulled the Indian equity market lower on Wednesday.

The Sensex was down by 193.65 points or 0.48 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 39,982.10 points and a low of 39,623.53 points. The Nifty, too was down by 59.40 points or 0.50 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a negative trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in red, down by 0.52 per cent, Hang Seng was also down by 0.71 per cent.A South Korea's Kospi was quoting in red, down by 0.77 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was however trading in green, up by 0.10per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 0.38 per cent while FTSE was also down by 0.42 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

