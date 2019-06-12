Government to introduce SEZ amendment bill in Parliament

The will introduce the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the ensuing session of the Parliament.

Accordingly, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its approval to introduce the Bill which will replace the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

"After the amendment of sub-section (v) of section 2 of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, a trust or any entity notified by the will be eligible to be considered for grant of permission to set up a unit in Special Economic Zones," an official communique said.

