Key Indian equity market indices quoting in red

Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Friday opened higher but minutes into trading, both the indices -- Sensex of the BSE and of the NSE -- were quoting in red.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 36,374.08 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 36,417.58 points.

About an hour into trading, it was quoting at 36,311.30 points, down by 62.78 points, or 0.17 per cent.

At (NSE), the broader NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 10,883.50 points, down by 21.70 points or 0.20 per cent.

On Friday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 1.31 per cent while Hang Seng was up by 0.96 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.61 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 0.79 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.71 per cent while FTSE 100 was down by 0.40 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

--IANS

bdc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)