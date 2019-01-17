Khelo India: Quality of shooting reflects sport's growing stature in India

The growing stature of shooting as a was amply reflected in the quality of competition and intense battles for the 19 gold medals on offer at Youth Games 2019 here.

That as many as 11 states won at least one gold medal is also an indication of the widespread popularity of the sport.

Punjab led the charts with three gold, three silver and four bronze medals while Madhya Pradesh, riding on the strength of the State-government set up shooting academy in Bhopal, had three gold, one silver and four bronze medals. Haryana, with two gold, four silver and a bronze medal pipped (2-3-1) to the third spot.

There were many wonderful memories made in the competition -- Mehuli Ghosh's duel in the girls Under-21 10m air rifle with Elavenil Valarivan was glittering in its intensity, Dhanush Srikanth, who became the only to win gold, walked into many a heart with his skills.

The likes of Arjun Singh Cheema, Adarsh Singh, and delivered the goods so tellingly that the threat of some of the sheen being taken away by the absence of pistol wizards like Saurabh Chauhdary, Anish Bhanwala, Manu Bhaker and Muskaan was dealt with quite efficiently.

The beautiful diversity in the Trap gold winners, Manavaditya Singh Rathore and Manisha Keer in the boys Under-21 and girls Under-21 sections was there for all to see. Manavaditya is the son of double trap silver medallist and Minister and the latter is the daughter of a fisherman,

In one of the more poignant stories, was left ruing her luck after she ran short of ammunition in the girls Under-21 pistol final, no thanks to an extended shoot-off, lasting over 20 shots, with Maharashtra's Abhidnya She managed three hits with the four cartridges she was left with in the end.

There is no knowing what would have happened if she had that fifth cartridge. Eventually, ace marksman Jaspal Rana's daughter (Delhi) ran out a 24-23 winner, having arrested a meltdown in the latter half of the dramatic final.

There were other moving accounts of training only twice a week but showing potential to win the 50m 3-position event for boys Under-21.

Similarly, G. Varshaa, who won Tamil Nadu's only gold medal in the ranges, also does not get to train often but displayed grit, determination and good marksmanship to win the women's 50m 3-position final.

The contrasting success of Abhinav Shaw (West Bengal), 10, and (Telangana), 13, also contributed to making the shooting events a very special one. Abhinav, a shy, withdrawn rifle shooter from Asansol, was quite the opposite of the outgoing and bubbly pistol champion from Hyderabad, but they were both bound by the desire to excel and win.

