Kim arrives in Russia to meet Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in the far east of Russia on Wednesday for his first talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kim's armoured train stopped at the Vladivostok city's railway station in the morning and he was greeted by the Russian officials warmly. He was given bread and salt, a traditional offering to to guests in Russia.
"I arrived in Russia bearing the warm feelings of our people, and as I already said, I hope this visit will be successful and useful," Kim told Russian channel Rossiya 24.
"I hope that during the talks with respected President Putin, I will be able to discuss in a concrete manner issues relating to the settlement of the situation on the Korean peninsula and to the development of our bilateral relations," he added.
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
