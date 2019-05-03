KKR win toss, ask Kings XI to bat first

skipper won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in a must-win (IPL) game for both teams here on Friday.

While KKR named the same team that won against at the Eden Gardens last week, Kings XI, looking to snap a three-game losing streak, brought back and in place of and

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, (wk), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, R (Captain), M Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, (Captain/wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier

