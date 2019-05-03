KKR win toss, ask Kings XI to bat first

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in a must-win Indian Premier League (IPL) game for both teams here on Friday.
While KKR named the same team that won against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens last week, Kings XI, looking to snap a three-game losing streak, brought back Sam Curran and Andrew Tye in place of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller.
Teams:
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, R Ashwin (Captain), M Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain/wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier
